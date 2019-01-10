Alert Days for weekend snow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The mostly clear weather will be hanging around just a little while longer, but we are on alert for a mix of rain and snow with possible snow accumulation this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with low temperatures in the low 20s.
Friday will start out mostly sunny, but our clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon. The good news is that it will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°.
The first snowflakes will arrive Friday evening and continue into Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s.
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday night and continues through noon Saturday for most of southeast Illinois some portions of southwest Indiana north of I-64. It is possible a Winter Weather Advisory may be issued for the rest of the Tri-State, but the rest of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky are not under any watches, warnings or advisories at this time.
As we go through the day on Saturday, temperatures will once again climb into the upper 30s, and the snow will change over to rain or wintry mix. It may change back to snow again Saturday night into Sunday, but it looks like our best chance for accumulating snow will be Friday night into Saturday morning.
It is difficult to tell for sure how much snow we will get because that depends largely on the exact time the snow changes to rain on Saturday. With that in mind, right now it looks like we could get 1-2” over Western Kentucky, 2-3” over most of southwest Indiana, and 2-4” over southeast Illinois with some locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures are also going to be hovering right around the freezing point both Friday night and Saturday night, so it is possible we may not see as much accumulation on the roadways, but bridges and overpasses will likely freeze.
That wintry mix will all move out of here by Monday morning, and temperatures will return to the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies by the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.