Alert Days for weekend snow

It is difficult to tell for sure how much snow we will get because that depends largely on the exact time the snow changes to rain on Saturday. With that in mind, right now it looks like we could get 1-2” over Western Kentucky, 2-3” over most of southwest Indiana, and 2-4” over southeast Illinois with some locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures are also going to be hovering right around the freezing point both Friday night and Saturday night, so it is possible we may not see as much accumulation on the roadways, but bridges and overpasses will likely freeze.