Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the wake of a sharp cold front, bright, windy, and colder today with a stout northwest wind. A cold front will sweep in brisk temperatures that will only climb it into the mid-30’s today and Thursday. The feel like temps will drop into the 20’s through most of the day. However, dry weather under mostly sunny skies.
First winter snow possible this weekend. Temperatures will remain cold this weekend, but our skies will turn cloudy, and there is decent chance of snow on Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, but we will continue to monitor it closely and update you throughout the week.
