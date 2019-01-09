Wild Ride: Police chase stolen ambulance

(WKYC/NBC News) - An Ohio woman is facing multiple charges after stealing an ambulance and leading police on a high-speed chase.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office says 40-year-old- Jenette Askew was a patient at TriPoint Medical Center on January 4 before being discharged around 4 p.m.
They say she didn’t have a ride home and wasn’t willing to wait for one.
Askew chose to get into a nearby Tri-County ambulance that was running outside.
“She couldn’t get a ride with anybody else. She tried the handle on the door,” said Sheriff Daniel Dunlap. “She found out that it was unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition.”
The ambulance operators called police and used an internal GPS system to track its location. They saw it was on I-90 headed westbound.
Dispatchers radioed ahead to Willoughby Hills Police Department who caught up to Askew who, at times, was traveling at more than 80 miles per hour.
