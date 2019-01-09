United Caring Services extending shelter hours

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - United Caring Services is expanding the hours for its day shelter, providing meals and a safe space to 150 men, women, and children each day.
On a cold night like Wednesday, upwards of 100 people sleep right inside the shelter, and when they wake up in the morning, they have to come outside and wait for an hour or an hour and a half until the shelter re-opens its doors for the day.
That all changes on Tuesday.
The Day Shelter will start opening an hour earlier, providing an easier transition for night shelter guests. The change means guests can stay inside the whole time, especially important during these cold winter nights.
UCS is partnering with Evansville police and the Economic Improvement District to make this happen.
The current gap in services has been tied to staffing, but the shelter shuffled some positions around to meet the recommendation by police.
