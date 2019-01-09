Officials: Tell City home had no smoke alarms, working or otherwise

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Officials from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security tell us they were unable to find any smoke detectors at the Tell City home where three children died.
The agency, which includes the state fire marshal, has been investigating the fire that broke out just three days after Christmas.
They previously told us there was no evidence of working smoke detectors, but now say they don’t believe there were any smoke detectors at all.
Selina Applegate and her two older children were taken to the hospital. Danielle , 11, Thomas, 6, and Roseanna, 3, were killed.
The family’s two dogs also died.
According to Indiana law, the property owner is responsible for installing smoke detectors, and it’s the renters' responsibility to maintain them.
The home is owned by Hollinden Realty. We reached back out to Tony Hollinden Wednesday.
He tells us he’s owned homes for 40 years and never had a fire.
He says he’s waiting to hear back from his insurance company before moving forward.
Hollinden says his properties do have smoke detectors when they are rented out, but he doesn’t know what happens with them after that.
We asked if he is checking on his other properties to make sure they have working smoke detectors. He said yes.
Holliden says he has not spoken with Selina Applegate or her family.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.