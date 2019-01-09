Neighborhood Watch: ‘Wanted Wednesday’ in Henderson; Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Take a good look at this picture. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this guy:
He is wanted for questioning in a theft from a vending machine at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City.
If you recognize him, call authorities.
An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond accused of battery on a police officer. 23-year-old Skyler Wright is facing a long list of charges, including battery, possession of narcotics and trespassing.
When EPD officers tried to arrest Wright for trying to kick in apartment doors in the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue, he resisted and in the process, injured the shoulder of one of the officers. Police took Wright to Deaconess Midtown where they say he was found to be under the influence of multiple substances.
In Henderson, the police department is starting a new feature on its Facebook page.
It's called Wanted Wednesday. Every week they're featuring one person with an active warrant for their arrest.
It took only a couple of hours for this week’s wanted person, 31-year-old Ashley Nunnelly, to be captured.
She was wanted for auto theft and failure to appear.
