Mayor Winnecke seeking third term

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s official, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is running for his third term.
Mayor Winnecke (R), who has held the office since his election in 2011, filed for re-election on Wednesday. Its been known Mayor Winnecke planned to seek another term since the Winnecke for Mayor Twitter account made the announcement in early December.
As to who his opponent will be in the 2019 mayoral race, that has yet to be determined. In December of 2018, Chairman for the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party, Scott Danks, said they haven’t found the right candidate.
“Political office is like a boxing ring," said Danks. "If you have the right opponent, you can get beat. Everybody’s beatable, but Mayor Winnecke. I think he’s very well liked and we’ll probably have some difficulty finding a viable candidate.”
According to Danks, if they cannot find the right candidate, Mayor Winnecke could run unopposed.
A lot of citizens showed up to the Civic Center on Wednesday to greet the mayor as he went to file for re-election:
