A man’s rare penny he kept for decades could be worth over a million dollars

A penny is only worth one cent but not this one found in Massachusetts in 1947.
Less than 20 of the rare 1943 Lincoln pennies were ever made, which was due to an error.
The 1943 Bronze Lincoln cent coin is one of the most famous coins in U.S. history according to Heritage Auctions.
In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses.
But, a handful of the coins were mistakenly pressed with copper and Don Lutes Junior discovered one of them in his change from his Massachusetts High School lunch back in 1947.
The mistake has made a 1943 Bronze Lincoln cent coin one of the most famous coins in U.S. history.
Lutes kept it in his collection since then, but he passed away in September.
The penny is now up for auction and the current bid is at $120,000.
The auction for the rare coin is slated to end on Thursday.
A similar penny sold for 1.7 million dollars in 2010.
