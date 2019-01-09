Man dies after begging police for water; investigation underway

PATERSON, NJ (WPIX/CNN) – Prosecutors are investigating after a New Jersey man begged police for water, then died less than 48 hours later.
Chaos broke out Tuesday evening at a rally by family and friends demanding answers and justice.
It began as a relatively organized, albeit tension-filled protest at Paterson City Hall, but quickly escalated as a few hundred people surrounded police officers.
The display was meant to underscore the crowd’s demands for answers in the case of 27-year-old Jameek Lowery.
"People are crying out for justice,” said a friend of the Lowery family. “You see the people are upset. People are aggravated. They're tired of going through this."
When protesters marched to police headquarters, the situation ended with officers spraying Mace into the crowd.
Lowery’s now-viral Facebook Live video recorded last weekend shows him desperately asking officers for help inside Paterson Police headquarters.
Barefoot, foaming at the mouth and sweating profusely, he walked into the headquarters Saturday morning, begging for water and protection, telling the officers someone was going to kill him.
In the video, Lowery repeatedly asks officers to give him water, but the officers say they aren’t allowed to.
Police sources said the officers were following protocol; the sources said police aren’t supposed to give water because it could harm the person asking for it.
Officers called an ambulance shortly after Lowery walked into the station, and he was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.
Lowery’s family and investigators disagree on whether he was on drugs.
But that issue has taken a back seat to the bigger question of what happened to the father of three while he was in police custody during a short ambulance ride from the police station to the hospital.
A late Tuesday afternoon news release from Passaic County prosecutors reads in part: “Per initial reports and information, police used physical force and compliance holds to secure Mr. Lowery in the ambulance. Hospital records indicate no acute trauma. The transportation from headquarters to the hospital took approximately five to 12 minutes. Upon arrival at the hospital, Mr. Lowery was unresponsive.”
At City Hall, members of Lowery’s family spoke passionately in front of the mayor and the city council.
"We want to know what happened to him from the complex back to the ER,” said Jamir King, Lowery's brother. “We want to know a lot of things. We just want justice."
Results of toxicology and autopsy reports are pending.
Meanwhile, the officers in the video have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
