Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial closed due to government shutdown

LINCOLN CITY, IN (WFIE) - With no end in sight for the partial government shutdown means it’s unknown when national sights like Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial will be back open.
We stopped by today, to find the doors to the visitors center locked, and signs saying they’re closed.
Despite the closure, some people are still hitting the trails at the park.
“It’s interesting don’t get me wrong, It’s interesting and we need this park. This park is a great place but as far as visitation, open the doors,” said Don Musselwhite, a visitor of the park.
Park employees are off the job until this shutdown ends. The shutdown is now the second longest in US history.
