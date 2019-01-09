Indoor Track & Field underway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to start for the 2019 Indoor season this weekend with a trip to Lexington.
Last year, USI men and women each finished fifth at the GLVC Indoor Championships. Bastian Grau(Höchstadt, Germany) was the Eagles' lone NCAA Division II qualifier in the mile.
2019 kicks off with the Jim Green Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky on the campus of the University of Kentucky from Friday, January 11 through January 12. 2018 RECAP:
USI has already competed in two meets so far this season in 2018, first in Nashville, Tennessee for the Vanderbilt Opener, which saw three individuals break school records in sophomore Nicholas Owens(Merrillville, Indiana) and freshmen Sheniya Brown (Indianapolis, Indiana) and Sarah Lonneman (Terre Haute, Indiana).
Freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee), coming off an All-American performance at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships, struck an NCAA Division II provisional mark in the 5,000 meter run at the Indiana University Hoosier Opener earning him the GLVC Men’s Track & Field Runner of the Week honors.
TAKE NOTE:
- Owens broke the men's 300m dash record
- Brown broke the women's 60m and 200m dash records
- Lonneman broke the women's 300m dash record as well
- Winders struck the provisional mark in the 5,000m run and was named GLVC Men's Track & Field Runner of the Week
INDOOR SEASON SLATE: The Eagles load the month of January with visits to Lexington, Kentucky, Bloomington, Indiana, Charleston, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana for the Jim Green Invitational, Gladstein Invitational, EIU John Craft Invite, and the UIndy Tom Hathaway Classic.
February concludes the regular season with trips to Carbondale, Illinois for the Don Denoon Invite, Allendale, Michigan for the GVSU Big Meet, and finally to Greencastle, Indiana for the DePauw Classic. The GLVC Indoor Track & Field Championships are set to take place in Indianapolis from February 22-23.
