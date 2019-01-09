I-69 Ohio River Crossing meeting in Evansville voices similar concerns

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Tuesday night’s meeting in Evansville was much like Monday night’s meeting in Henderson. Again, the hot topic was tolling.
Both the public hearings in Henderson and in Evansville have all come to the same conclusion. They want bridges that are toll free all around, but here in Evansville if they had to choose between they’re picking alternative B, meaning only the I-69 bridge will be the one that’s tolled.
Nearly two dozen voiced their concerns at Tuesday’s meeting. And one thing was clear, local businesses hope there is a free option, thinking of their employees and how this daily payment could affect their livelihood.
“We benefit from a diverse and regional work force and we need to provide our associates that toll free access so that they can commute to and from the places they live and serve,” said Sarah Miller.
The project team will be taking in public comments up until the beginning of February.
With two more events later in January you can attend and they will be making their final decision later on this year.
