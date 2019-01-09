Hopkins Co. authorities searching for missing teen

Alex Larkins (Source: Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | January 9, 2019 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 5:04 PM

HOPKINS CO. KY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for anyone with information on 17-year-old Alex Larkins to call them.

Larkins was last seen Saturday in the area of Mount Carmel Pond River in White Plains

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, maroon sweatpants, and brown work boots.

He has hazel eyes and a red beard.

Friends have organized a search party. According to a Facebook page, they’ll meet up Saturday morning at 8:00 at White Plains City Hall.

Authorities say the are actively following leads.

Anyone with information should call the Hopkins County Sheriff Office at 270-821-1720

