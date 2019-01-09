Holland, IN residents could see 25% increase in water bill

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - A small town will hold a vote to approve a 25 percent increase in their water bill.
Town officials in Holland expect the vote to be approved at a public hearing Wednesday night at 6.
Holland Town Manager Tom Thacker said the rate increase was “just something we’ve got to live with.”
The 25 percent hike is a result of the first rate increase for Patoka Regional Water and Sewer customers in the last ten years and a need to renovate the Holland tower and rebuild the Stendal water tower.
14 News spoke with Thacker about a month ago, when the news of the rate increase first came out. He told me that plans to renovate the towers started long before Patoka made their announcement and they HAVE to go forward.
" I mean that could have been done a year ago, two years ago, or even 6 months ago," Thacker said. “In a sense it’s a good thing. If we’re already raising rates we can go ahead and raise them to make up for that amount.”
If the vote goes through at Wednesday’s hearing, the funding for the project will be finalized meaning that crews will be able to begin work on the water tower construction in the coming months.
The rate increase would take affect later in 2019.
