Group of USI students enter Disrupt the News contest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A group of USI students is getting a chance to change the game of broadcast news.
The group entered a contest called Disrupt the News. It is put on by the Broadcast Education Association and offers a way for schools to develop a new way to deliver the news.
Recently, the students recorded a newscast at the 14 News studios.
The winners of the contest will get to go to the Broadcast Education Association’s annual convention in Las Vegas.
