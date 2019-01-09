Future of Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - During Tuesday night’s Owensboro commission work session, Mayor Tom Watson asked about the plans to renovate the softball complex at Jack C Fisher Park.
We spoke with Parks and Rec Director Amanda Rogers to learn more details as the project comes along. She said she is waiting for the final recommendation by a professional consulting firm out of Louisville.
The softball complex was built more than 30 years ago and is out of date and has trouble draining.
Rogers said they most likely will replace the whole drainage system but it's up to the city commission to decide if they want to spend the money on that and what type of fields they would prefer.
Rogers said she will make a public announcement on the options at an upcoming city commission meeting in order to move forward and hear their preferences.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.