Boonville mayor, other officials filing for re-election Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Several officials filed for re-election on Wednesday in Boonville.
The Election Office inside the judicial center filled with citizens in support of those government officials. Among them was Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt who is finishing his first term in office, making it the first time he has had to file for re-election.
Wyatt tells us that today was the next step in continuing the progress that the city has made since he was elected three years ago and looks forward to the future.
“Boonville is the place to be! It is definitely going to be the place to be. Look at our square, the revitalization of that, you know the solar panels coming along, we get a lot of calls about those. People are excited about it, even from out of the neighborhood. They are proud that we are doing these things.”
So far, no one has filed to oppose him.
