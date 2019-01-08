Bauer’s Candies owner defends company following November health scare

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular candy made in Kentucky is safe to eat after a holiday-season health scare, its owner told WAVE 3 News.
Several news outlets, including WAVE 3 News, reported on Bauer’s Candies' decision to voluntarily shut down just after Thanksgiving after an employee tested positive for hepatitis A.
Anna Bauer, president of the 130-year-old Bauer’s Candies, based in Lawrenceburg, Ky., told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that the health scare was dealt with immediately.
“We’ve been cleared since Nov. 26,” Bauer said, saying agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Kentucky Food Safety Branch cleared the plant to resume production.
Bauer said an employee started working at the plant on Nov. 16 and worked for five days. During that time, he had tested positive for hepatitis A, she said. The company worked with the FDA and offered a voluntary recall on products purchased after Nov. 14.
The company’s popular chocolate and caramel Modjeskas were the subject of the alert, but were cleared on Nov. 26.
“Everything that’s been produced since that date is good," Bauer told Lexington television station WKYT last month. "There’s no risk of exposure. Everything that was at risk was discarded. If this had to happen, and it’s unfortunate that it did, at least it was contained in a very short amount of time.”
Upon getting FDA clearance in November, Bauer’s posted a message on its website that you can read here.
