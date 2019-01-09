On alert for weekend snow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temperatures crashed back to their normal levels on Wednesday. Highs stayed in the upper 30′s and Thursday’s low will drop into the teens. Sub-zero wind chills possible early. The models continue to highlight the potential for accumulating snow over parts of the Tri-State this weekend. Amounts may be enough to cause travel problems. Snow or wintry mix should begin on Friday night and taper off by early Sunday. We may see a change to rain during the day on Saturday.