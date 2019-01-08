Wind Advisory

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Windy Advisory in effect from 10am to 6pm.
Brighter and windy today as high temps remain above normal in the upper 50’s. A cold front will sweep in brisk temperatures that will only climb it into the mid-30’s Wednesday and Thursday. However, dry weather under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will remain cold this weekend, but our skies turn cloudy, and there is decent chance of snow on Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, but we will continue to monitor it closely and update you throughout the week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.