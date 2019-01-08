WATCH: Man rescues driver after vehicle goes into pond

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thanks to the quick action of a nearby person a man is safe after driving his vehicle into a pond.
According to Evansville Police, a vehicle went into the pond behind the Golden Corral around 6 p.m. Monday.
Katie Hofmann posted the video on Facebook of her husband, Brian, helping the man get back to land:
You can see more people were there on shore to help him get out of the water. At one point in the video, you hear the driver say he didn’t see the water.
Katie tells 14 News they had just finished eating at the restaurant and were walking out when a woman ran up to them saying get help.
EPD says the driver was not hurt.
