Video captures woman saving puppy from snake attack

AUSTRALIA (9NEWS/CNN) - A woman in Australia saved the life of her daughter’s Jack Russell terrier, Alfie, pulling him out of the grips of a roughly four-foot long snake just in time.
Security cameras footage shows the 12-week-old puppy running past the snake, which attacks in a split-second, quickly winding itself around the tiny dog.
Carolyn Kong said she didn't think twice before grabbing Alfie and flinging the snake aside.
“As I grabbed him, I felt the snake wrapped around him,” she told 9News in Australia. “I didn’t really think about it. It was quick and it had wound itself (around Alfie).”
Snake catcher Mitchell Thorburn said he doesn't recommend people handling snakes, in case they turn out to be venomous, but understands pet owners are protective of their furry family members.
"I wouldn't suggest it, because it can be dangerous," he said.
But Kong said "in the heat of the moment, you just have to act and do what you got to do".
"He’s a sweet little thing and he’s a part of our family so, I just had to save him,” she said.
Copyright 2019 9News Australia via CNN. All rights reserved.