Vanderburgh Co. Judges lobbying in Indianapolis Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two Vanderburgh County Judges are heading to Indianapolis Wednesday to lobby for more help in the courtroom.
They are asking for two new magistrates, even though a statewide study shows the county needs five additional judges to meet the case load.
This study ranks the needs in all of Indiana’s 92 counties. Vanderburgh County comes in at No. 12.
The need for judges is greater than in nearly 90 percent of the state. We sat down with Superior Court Judge Wayne Trockman Tuesday.
He says Vanderburgh County has been at the top of this list for years.
“It will be 100 percent funded by the state,” says Judge Trockman.
More magistrates in the court room would come at no cost to you. On Wednesday, Judge Trockman and Judge David Kiely are asking the state to close the gap in needed judicial officers.
A state study shows Vanderburgh County has 15 judges but needs 20 to keep up.
“Eventually, we’re going to have to have more courtrooms and more judges with staffs,” says Judge Trockman.
For now, Trockman says two more magistrates would significantly improve not just workload, but also shorten the judicial process and lighten the load on the overcrowded jail where most inmates are awaiting trial.
“The faster we can get their cases resolved, the lower the jail population,” says Judge Trockman.
It is not just an overcrowded jail and felony cases. The help would directly impact family cases.
“Cases where children are involved shouldn’t be delayed 6, 8, 10 months because it takes that long to get a hearing,” says Judge Trockman.
He says everyone in offices is working more hours and court sessions are longer because the number of cases are going up. Trockman believes one reason is law enforcement cracking down, especially on drugs.
Also, the Prosecutor’s Office prosecuting cases more aggressively. Trockman notes the five magistrates already serving Vanderburgh County are a huge asset.
“Without the magistrates that we currently have we would be inundated,” says Judge Trockman.
Judge Trockman expects the state to approve the two magistrates, and if everything goes as planned, come July we could see them in our courtrooms. We plan to follow their presentation and touch base with the judges on Wednesday.
Keep up with the latest on all our 14 News platforms.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.