USI Women’s Hoops host Truman, Quincy, Thursday & Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball returns to the Physical Activities Center for a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference games this week. The Screaming Eagles host Truman State University Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Quincy University Saturday at 1 p.m.The Eagles (10-3, 3-0 GLVC), who are coming off GLVC road wins over Maryville University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis last week, are led by senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and senior center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri). Davidson is averaging a team-high 13.3 points and 3.9 assists per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds per contest; while Eschweiler is chipping in 12.5 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds per outing.Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) is contributing 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per appearance, while sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) and junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) are respectively averaging 9.9 and 9.3 points per game.Both games this week will be aired on 95.7 The Spin and the GLVC Sports Network, while live stats, audio and video can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.