Tree falls on moving van in Henderson Co.
By Jill Lyman | January 8, 2019 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 3:20 PM

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A Henderson County woman escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on her van.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 West near A.B. Chandler School.

Deputies say a large, dead tree uprooted, fell across the road, and blocked both lanes.

They say it fell on Cheryl Stone’s van, but she was going fast enough to not get caught underneath.

A limb from the tree broke the windshield.

Stone was taken to the hospital with shoulder and back pain.

