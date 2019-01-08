Tree falls on moving van in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A Henderson County woman escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on her van.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 West near A.B. Chandler School.
Deputies say a large, dead tree uprooted, fell across the road, and blocked both lanes.
They say it fell on Cheryl Stone’s van, but she was going fast enough to not get caught underneath.
A limb from the tree broke the windshield.
Stone was taken to the hospital with shoulder and back pain.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.