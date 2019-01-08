Sears rejects bailout bid, hundreds of stores likely to close

(Gray News/CNN) - Sears could be closing its doors for good.
At a hearing Tuesday in bankruptcy court, parent company Sears Holdings rejected its lone bid, a $4 billion offer from the hedge fund run by its chairman and former CEO, Eddie Lampert.
The bid called for keeping 425 stores open and offering jobs to 50,000 of its remaining employees, but it was deemed insufficient by the company’s advisors, CNBC reported. The rejection means the company will likely be forced to liquidate.
The decision marks the apparent end of the company, which has been around since 1893. It currently operates about 500 stores and employs between 60,000 to 70,000 people.
Reuters reported a bankruptcy auction for Sears’ assets is set for Jan. 14, and its large inventories of tools, appliances and store fixtures will be sold. Some pieces of the company could be salvaged, like its home services business.
Sears Holdings also owns Kmart. The hedge fund, ESL Investments, plans to protest the decision, a source told CNBC.
