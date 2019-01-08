Plans move forward for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on west side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville is about to get another Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.
Paperwork has been filed with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Area Plan Commission to put the restaurant at the site of the old Show Me’s on Pearl Drive.
It’s listed as a final site review application for the Area Plan Commission meeting on Monday, Jan. 14.
We’ve reached out to the names on the applications for more information.
A Freddy’s opened on North Green River Road a few years ago.
