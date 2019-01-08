New Orthopedic unit coming to Methodist Hospital in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - There’s a new orthopedic unit coming to Henderson.
Tuesday was the ceremony, introducing the new unit at Methodist Hospital.
The unit will include ten private rooms. It will be dedicated to patients coming in for joint replacement surgeries.
The program will include the latest advancements in hip and knee replacement surgeries.
“We’re fulfilling a vision that’s really gone on for six or seven years now, to create a dedicated orthopedic unit, with special care, special units, special staff, special facilities to really enable people to recover from their joint replacement’s as best as possible,” said Dennis Beck, President of Orthopedics Associates and the Chair of Orthopedics at Methodist Hospital.
The new unit opens next Tuesday, January 15 and will fully support patients through every step of recovery.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.