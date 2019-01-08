Neighborhood Watch: EPD looking for missing woman, OPD searching for woman in connection with a theft

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department are looking for a missing woman.
Kimberly Furman was reported missing by her husband on December 27.
He told police she left their home near Broadway and Ray Becker around noon on December 26. He was not seen her since then.
Furman is 49-years-old, 5 foot 7 inches, and 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.
----------------------------------------------------
Owensboro police want your help finding this woman who is in connection to a theft.
Here’s another picture. This one a little closer up.
If you know her, call the Owensboro Police department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
-------------------------------------------------------------
There was a disturbance in the neighborhood around US 41 near County Road 100 North in Gibson.
55-year-old Jeffery Rust of Evansville is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s office says Rust drove his vehicle off the road and got stuck.
The investigation found that he trespassed on a private citizen’s property and did some damage.
Rust has since posted a $650 bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.