Need to smile? Watch this Kentucky boy’s reaction to ‘Happy Birthday’
By Jill Lyman | January 8, 2019 at 11:28 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 11:51 AM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Sometimes you just need to watch a cute video, you know?

One video posted by a Bowling Green mom is so cute, it’s been shared more than 1 million times. Yeah, 1 million.

Get this. It’s been viewed more than 58 million times!

Lee Ann Weatherhold Flener posted the video on January 1 of her son’s third birthday celebration.

Rhett, an apparent Sesame Street fan, could not hold back an adorable giggle as his family sang “Happy Birthday.”

After some precious attempts, and a little help, he finally got his candle blown out.

The Flener family has ties to the Tri-State. Lee Ann tells us she graduated from Henderson High School.

