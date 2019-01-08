Need to smile? Watch this Kentucky boy’s reaction to ‘Happy Birthday’

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Sometimes you just need to watch a cute video, you know?
One video posted by a Bowling Green mom is so cute, it’s been shared more than 1 million times. Yeah, 1 million.
Get this. It’s been viewed more than 58 million times!
Lee Ann Weatherhold Flener posted the video on January 1 of her son’s third birthday celebration.
Rhett, an apparent Sesame Street fan, could not hold back an adorable giggle as his family sang “Happy Birthday.”
After some precious attempts, and a little help, he finally got his candle blown out.
The Flener family has ties to the Tri-State. Lee Ann tells us she graduated from Henderson High School.
