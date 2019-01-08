Lane restriction planned Tuesday for southbound Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The southbound Twin Bridge will be down to one lane for a few hours Tuesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Coast Guard received a report from a passing tow boat that one of the navigation lights on the bridge is out of service.
Southbound traffic on the US 41 Twin Bridges will be restricted to one lane starting at 9:00 a.m. to allow the light to be repaired or replaced. All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane.
The restriction is expected to last about 3 hours.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.