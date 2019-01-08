Lander earns District 3 Player of the Week honor

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Reitz Panthers have just one senior, but plenty of very good underclassmen, headlined by sophomore star, Khristian Lander.
On Monday, Lander was honored as the District 3 Indiana Basketball Coaches' Association Player of the Week.
Lander scored 31 points, with 6 assists and 3 steals on Friday against Bedford North Lawrence. Then on Saturday, he dropped 40 points, with 8 rebounds against Terre Haute South.
All told, Lander had 71 points in two days.
“I’ve gotten a whole lot stronger, I’ve gained a little bit of weight, cause I’ve been in the weight room and I’ve gotten a lot better with my handle and my shot,” Lander explained.
Lander and the Panthers take on Memorial on Tuesday in the SIAC tournament.
