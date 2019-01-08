Lady Oaks Come Back From 19 Down, to Win

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Oakland City University women's basketball team hosted the Eagles of Emmaus Bible College, from Dubuque, Iowa, looking to even their record on the year. After falling behind 46-31 at the halftime break, OCU fought back to within six, at 60-54, heading into the final period of play.
The Oaks gained their first second half lead midway through the fourth quarter, and traded baskets with the Eagles down the stretch. OCU found themselves with a five point advantage, thanks to a three point basket from Emma Lander, with 22 seconds left to play.
EBC's Tiffany Williams scored on a runner in the lane, got fouled and made her foul shot, then stole the ball from Xerena Tompkins, got fouled and made both attempts to even the game with six seconds remaining.
Kiare Young was fouled on the inbounds pass, sending her to the free throw line in a tied ball game with four seconds on the clock. After seeing both foul shots swish through the net, the Eagles called a timeout to set up a final play. Williams shot a runner at the buzzer, but in caromed long off the rim, into the hands of Maddie Ubelhor, giving the Oaks an 81-79 victory.
Shannon Pittman led the way for the Oaks in scoring, posting 20 points, on 8-15 shooting, including 4-5 from beyond the arc. Emma Lander added 19 counters, on 7-10 shooting, including 5-7 from distance, while Aricka Prentice and Kiare Young each scored nine.
Kia Gelinas led the way for the Eagles, scoring 22 points on 9-15 shooting, followed by 19 points and eight rebounds from Tiffany Williams. Riley Harding chipped in with 18 counters and eight assists in the loss.
For the game, OCU shot 31-71 (43.7%) from the field, going 10-32 (31.3%) from three point range. EBC made 29-68 (42.6%) of their shots, including 4-17 (23.5%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks scored on 9-13 (69.2%) from the foul line, compared to 17-20 (85.0%) for the visiting Eagles.
The Lady Oaks were outrebounded 45-38, including a deficit of 13-11 on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 23 assists, nine more than the Eagles, while winning the turnover battle 23-21.
Next up for the Lady Oaks is a home matchup against Welch College, in the Johnson Center, on Thursday, January 10, tipping off at 6:00 pm.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.