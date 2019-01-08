Lady Oaks Come Back From 19 Down, to Win

Kiare Young was fouled on the inbounds pass, sending her to the free throw line in a tied ball game with four seconds on the clock. After seeing both foul shots swish through the net, the Eagles called a timeout to set up a final play. Williams shot a runner at the buzzer, but in caromed long off the rim, into the hands of Maddie Ubelhor, giving the Oaks an 81-79 victory.