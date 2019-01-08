Investigation leads to arrest, discovery of 50lbs of marijuana

CALDWELL, CO., KY (WFIE) - According to a news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, their detectives along with members of Princeton Police Department
According to a news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, their detectives along with members of Princeton Police Department arrested Jessee Slaton, 66-tears-old, of Princeton, Kentucky, as he attempted to deliver a half-pound of marijuana to another residence.
After making the arrest, detectives continued the investigation and found an additional 50 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
Slaton is charged with: trafficking marijuana > 5 pounds (Class C Felony).
