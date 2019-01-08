Investigation leads to arrest, discovery of 50lbs of marijuana

Detectives located an additional 50lbs of marijuana after making the arrest.
By Jared Goffinet | January 8, 2019 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:13 PM

According to a news release from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, their detectives along with members of Princeton Police Department arrested Jessee Slaton, 66-tears-old, of Princeton, Kentucky, as he attempted to deliver a half-pound of marijuana to another residence.

After making the arrest, detectives continued the investigation and found an additional 50 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Slaton is charged with: trafficking marijuana > 5 pounds (Class C Felony).

