Gayla Cake reopens on Evansville’s North Main Street

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A staple of the North Main Street revitalization in Evansville is reopening its doors after moving to a new location.
Five years ago, the Gayla Cake bakery made it’s mark on the area and Tuesday it began a new chapter.
Owner Gayla Bell says a new building was a necessity.
“We were struggling. We couldn’t fit in the size of oven that we needed in that smaller building," said Bell. "We were turning away orders because we could have the equipment that we needed, we couldn’t hire more people. There was just no room, and now we have double that.”
The new building is just a short walk down Main Street from the original. Bell said the community on North Main embraced Gayla Cake as one of its own and she wanted to stay a part of that community.
“Just we wanted to support the neighborhood," Bell said. "We’ve gotten to know our neighbors, and they’ve supported us. So we wanted to be sure to stay here and continue what we started.”
Executive Director of Economic Development Kelley Coures says that businesses like Gayla’s are the kind of operations that they can use to build a successful area along North Main Street.
“You know it’s a great testament to the neighborhood that someone like Gayla, who could have moved her business anywhere and been successful, chose to stay here on the new renovated north main," Coures said.
“We didn’t want to go anywhere else," Bell said. "We looked, halfheartedly. But we wanted to stay here because of what the city had invested in this area, because of the beautification that’s been done.”
And from the minute the doors opened, the community support came rolling right back in.
