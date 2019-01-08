EPD looking for missing adult

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are seeking information on a missing adult.
Kimberly Furman was reported missing by her husband on December 27. Police say he told them she had left their home near Broadway and Ray Becker around 12 p.m. on December 26.
He says he has not seen or heard from her since then.
Kimberly Furman is 49-years-old, 5 foot 7 inches, and 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger coat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979.
