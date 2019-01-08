Eagles are home for two-game homestand

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball returns to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center for a quick two-game homestand this week when it hosts Truman State University Thursday and Quincy University Saturday. Tipoff Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m., while Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. The Screaming Eagles enter this week’s action with a 9-4 overall record, 1-2 in the GLVC, while Truman visits the PAC on Thursday with an 8-6 mark, 3-1 GLVC. Quincy, who plays Bellarmine on Thursday before visiting USI, starts its road trip with a 7-7 record, 1-3 GLVC. Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.