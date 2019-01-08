Eagles are home for two-game homestand

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball returns to the friendly surroundings of the Physical Activities Center for a quick two-game homestand this week when it hosts Truman State University Thursday and Quincy University Saturday. Tipoff Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m., while Saturday afternoon is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. The Screaming Eagles enter this week’s action with a 9-4 overall record, 1-2 in the GLVC, while Truman visits the PAC on Thursday with an 8-6 mark, 3-1 GLVC. Quincy, who plays Bellarmine on Thursday before visiting USI, starts its road trip with a 7-7 record, 1-3 GLVC. Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 10 Quick Notes:USI splits the first week of 2019. USI split its first two games of 2019 with a GLVC win at Maryville University, 80-75, and a conference loss to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, 73-61. USI junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and senior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with 16.5 points and 16.0 points per game, respectively.
Rivera narrowly misses triple-double. Sophomore guard Mateo Rivera narrowly missed a triple-double versus Maryville with nine points, nine rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists.
Little producing off the bench. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little is averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game over the last six contests, 6.0 points and 1.4 rebounds more than his season average. He also has had three double-doubles.
Caldwell catching fire. Junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell has caught fire in the last five games, averaging 15.8 points per contest which is 2.5 points better than his season average. Two of Caldwell’s three 20-point games have come in the last five outings.
In the GLVC after 3 games. After three GLVC games in 2018-19, USI ranks second in the league in rebound margin (6.2), blocked shots per game (3.2), and three-point field goal percentage (39.1, 101-258). Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little is second in the GLVC in defensive rebounding (6.1 per game) and third in total rebounds (95), while senior guard Alex Stein is third in field goal percentage (53.8; 84-156) and free throws made (78); and fourth in scoring (20.5 points per game).
USI vs. Truman. USI leads the all-time series with Truman, 5-2, since the series started in the 1997-98 season and 4-1 in GLVC play since the Bulldogs joined the GLVC in 2013-14. The Eagles won the only meeting last season, 85-76 at the PAC. Senior guard/forward Nate Hansen led the Eagles with 23 points, while senior forward Jacob Norman grabbed a game-high 11 boards.
Truman in 2018-19. The Bulldogs begin GLVC action this week with an 8-6 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the league. Truman, which leads the GLVC the conference’s points rating system by .21 ahead of Bellarmine University, has won eight of its last 10 games after starting the year with a four-game losing streak.
USI vs. Quincy. USI leads the all-time series 31-10 versus Quincy University, 29-8 in GLVC action. The Eagles, who are 19-4 versus the Hawks all-time at the PAC, won last year’s match-up, 92-65. USI sophomore forward Emmanuel Little led the Eagles with 25 points, while sophomore guard Mateo Rivera and senior guard Alex Stein followed with 18 points and 17 points, respectively.
Quincy in 2018-19. The Hawks are 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the GLVC after a pair on the road in the conference last week. Quincy is 2-4 in it last six games.
