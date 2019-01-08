Dubois Co. child neglect case likely to be pushed back

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - There’s a new development in a Dubois County child neglect case. The trail for Alan and Aimee Friz will likely be pushed back.
A pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday in Crawford County, where the trial has been moved. The trial was set to begin in February.
Court documents show the request has been sent to a special judge for approval and then a new date will be set.
The couple is accused of keeping their daughter in a cage inside their Huntingburg home. Alan Friz, a dentist in Dubois County, is facing numerous charges, including child neglect of a dependent and sexual misconduct with a minor.
