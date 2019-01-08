Dubios Co. School Corporation holds meeting about declining enrollment

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - Residents of Dubois county showed up to get their input in before the school board makes their decision.
Due to declining enrollment, Dubois School Corporation may be consolidating to three schools in effect closing Celestine.
“Enrollment has been declining, it’s a product of the birth rate. They have to start looking ahead at what makes the most sense in terms of facilities, where to spend their money and their looking to spend this first bond on science and technology,” said George Link, VPS Architecture.
If you would like to attend the board meeting it will be Tuesday, January 15 at 7:00 p.m. eastern time at the central administration building in Dubois.
