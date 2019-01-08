Bauer’s Candies faces recall for possible hepatitis A contamination

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular candy made in Kentucky will soon be recalled by the Food and Drug Administration for possible hepatitis A contamination.
Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas are the subject of a public health alert. It’s a marshmallow candy covered in chocolate or caramel, the FDA said.
Any Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas bought after Nov. 14, 2018 should not be eaten.
The FDA urges consumers and retailers to throw the candies away.
A worker in the Kentucky facility where the candy is made tested positive for hepatitis A, the FDA said.
The FDA is working with Bauer’s to issue a voluntary recall and provide detailed retail information.
Anyone who has not been vaccinated for hep A who also consumed these candies after Nov. 14 should visit a doctor.
Symptoms of hepatitis A may not show up for weeks or even months, the FDA said. Those symptoms include:
- fever
- headache
- fatigue
- loss of appetite
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- abdominal pain
- yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)
- dark urine
- pale stool
The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they are not aware of anyone contracting hepatitis A from eating these candies and the risk for transmission is low.
