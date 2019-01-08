On alert for wintry precip this weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A wind advisory will expire at 6pm for most of the Tri-State. Winds gusted to 40+ mph today across much of the Tri-State. Once the winds calm, sharply colder air will drive temps into the lower 30s Wednesday morning, while the high temp will only rise to 38. Even colder for Thursday morning as lows fall into the upper teens. Over the weekend, a winter storm will track to the south of the Tri-State. Depending on the timing and ultimate track of the storm, portions of the Tri-State may see accumulating snow or a wintry mix.