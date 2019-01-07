19-yr-old arrested after victim suffers severe facial injuries during fight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A 19-year-old man is out on bond after a fight in late November ended with the victim suffering extensive facial injuries.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Camdon Cartwright, 19-years-old, of Evansville, was involved in a fight with another man on Nov. 24, 2018, near the Morgan Avenue and Theater Drive area.
Cartwright, the victim, and two other people left a party near the University of Evansville campus to go to another party in Holland, Indiana. While on their way to the next party, the affidavit claims the victim and Cartwright started arguing about an ex-girlfriend.
According to witness statements, while inside the vehicle the victim was very angry, punching the seats and yelling about the ex-girlfriend. Witnesses state the victim tried to get out of the vehicle as it was moving.
The driver of the vehicle tells police they pulled into a gas station on Morgan Avenue and the victim got out. Cartwright went after the victim, who was now running from the vehicle, to try and bring him back.
Witness statements in the probable cause affidavit claim it appeared Cartwright and the victim were now in a fight with each other. Witnesses claim Cartwright was told to get off the victim and return to the vehicle.
The affidavit states Cartwright punched the victim at least seven times, some of those strikes coming when the victim was unconscious.
Cartwright along with the two other witnesses helped get the victim back in the car before taking the victim home.
According to the affidavit, two of the witnesses helped the victim inside the home where they told the victim’s mother the injuries came from falling down at the party.
The victim’s injuries include: broken bones in his orbital, broken nose, bleeding of the brain. The affidavite states the victim will not be able to return to college because of the injuries.
Cartwright was arrested for Battery-Aggravated with Other Deadly Weapon on Monday, but has since bonded out.
