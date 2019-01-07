Woman arrested after 23 mile high speed chase

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Boonville woman has been arrested after a chase early Monday morning.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they spotted a stolen car leaving the west side Walmart early Monday morning.
They say the driver would not pull over, and hit speeds of 90 mph as she tried to get away.
Deputies say she headed west on the Lloyd Expressway, then went on into Posey County.
Mount Vernon Police and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office then joined the pursuit.
Deputies say 41-year-old Shawn Young eventually stopped near the Illinois state line.
They say she told them she didn’t know the car was stolen, but took off because she had felony warrants in Perry and Warrick Counties.
