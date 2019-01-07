EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After a mostly sunny weekend, rain on the way today…mainly during the afternoon. Mild southerly winds will keep temps in the upper 50’s.
Breezy and brighter on Tuesday as high temps remain above normal in the mid-50’s. A cold front will sweep in brisk temperatures that will only climb it into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday. However, dry weather under mostly sunny skies is expected.
Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 40s by the weekend, but our skies will turn mostly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of rain/snow mix possible on Saturday.
