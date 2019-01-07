Rain likely Monday, colder weather midweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - I hope you enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend because we have rain and a cooldown on the way for the workweek.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 40s. We may get a few sprinkles tonight or tomorrow morning, but it looks like most of the rain will hold off until about midday on Monday.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy with showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Despite the clouds and the rain, Monday will be surprisingly mild. Thanks to a surge of warm air from the south-southwest, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s, and some locations on the southern end of the Tri-State may even crack 60°.
The rain will taper off Monday evening, and our skies will begin to clear by Tuesday morning, but the breezy conditions will continue. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s through most of Monday night and into Tuesday but will drop through the 40s and into the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday night as our winds shift and bring colder air in from the northwest.
As that cold air continues to filter into the Tri-State, temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday despite mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 40s by the weekend, but our skies will turn mostly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of rain/snow mix possible on Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with that system, but we will continue to monitor it closely and update you throughout the week.
