Police officer adopts kitten he rescued from interstate barrier wall

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC/CNN) – A police officer has adopted a tiny kitten he rescued from an interstate median days before Christmas.
Officer Jason Smith with the North Kansas City Police Department spotted the scared kitten stranded on an I-29 barrier wall around noon on Dec. 20.
“I just needed to try to calm the cat down, so I just started calling the cat like we’ve done at home to get the cats to come out,” Smith said.
After hours in the cold and wind, the kitten couldn’t have been happier to be in the warm car.
“I pretty immediately connected to that cat,” Smith said. “I just really liked that cat, right from the start.”
While heading to police headquarters, the kitten accidentally tripped the lights and siren, scaring the car in front of Smith.
“Yeah, they were pretty startled, so I was like, ‘Sorry,’” he said.
Although Smith has no idea how the cat ended up on the barrier, he knows her story has a happy ending – his family decided to adopt her, giving her the name “Bella.”
Copyright 2019 KMBC via CNN. All rights reserved.