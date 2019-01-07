Police: Man with .304 BAC rear ends car, leaves scene

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - A Jasper man is facing several charges after a crash Sunday night.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Newton Street and Baden Strasse.
They say a car had rear ended another car then left the scene.
The driver of the car that was hit was treated for injuries by EMS.
Police say they later found the other car on Downey Street.
They say Steven Tyler Lang was the driver at the time of the crash.
Police say he repeatedly grabbed at officers as he was being handcuffed.
Lang was taken to the hospital for a chemical test, which police say showed he had a BAC of .304. That’s nearly four times the legal limit.
Lang’s charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating A Vehicle (Level 5), Operating While Intoxicated Previous Convictions (Level 6), Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury While OWI (Level 3), OWI Over .15 (Class A Misdemeanor), Operating While Intoxicated (Class A Misdemeanor), Battery On Public Safety Official (Level 6), and Bribery (Level 5).
