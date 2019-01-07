People enjoy good weather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You expect the weather this time of year to be pretty cold and gloomy. That certainly wasn’t the case this weekend, and it gave people the opportunity to get outside and enjoy it.
The riverfront was as busy as ever. Mickey's Kingdom was absolutely packed with people like Warren Baker, enjoying the good weather.
“Well, I’ve just been enjoying it, because I work outside and not having to work in bad hazardous weather you know, I’m enjoying it because I’m not a winter person,” said Baker.
It wasn’t just Baker’s family enjoying the weather, dozens came outside to have a good time.
“I like it, because it is usually snowing! I wish it was this kind of weather all year round! This is like perfect weather,” said Haley Andrews and Ashley Tedrow.
So whether you took the kids out to play or took the dog for a walk along the river front, the weekend’s weather was a pleasant surprise for all who enjoyed it. Baker says that seeing the children play outside is refreshing.
“I think it is great that they are enjoying life instead of video games like FortNite or something like that.. and just enjoying it! It could stay like this 365 days a year for me, I’d be happy,” said Baker.
