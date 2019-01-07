Neighborhood Watch: Henderson man arrested after running from police, Boonville woman arrested after high speed chase

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Henderson man is under arrest after police say he ran from them Sunday night.
Police say they were called to the area of Seven Oaks Apartments to investigate a possible car prowl. Police say a man matching the description of the prowler was found on Sinclair Avenue near Wood Drive. Police say they tried to arrest him on a warrant, but he took off.
28-year-old David Fruit was arrested a short time later. Police say he had a loaded syringe in his pocket that tested positive for meth.
He’s facing several charges, including possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
A Boonville woman is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail after Sheriff’s deputies say she led them on a chase early Monday morning.
A deputy patrolling the area says he saw 41-year-old Shawn Young leaving the west side Walmart in a stolen vehicle. Deputies say she led them on a chase up to speeds of 90 mph on the Lloyd Expressway into Posey County.
Authorities say Young eventually pulled over and surrendered near the Illinois State line. Deputies say Young told them she didn’t know the vehicle was stolen but ran because she had warrants.
