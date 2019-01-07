2 Morgantown women arrested after investigation into exploitation of elderly man

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Two women are now in the county jail after an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person.
According to the news release from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Molly Johnson, 31-years-old, of Morgantown, Kentucky and Janice Leek, 43-year-old, of Morgantown, Kentucky are both charged with Knowingly Exploit Adult by Person > $300.
The sheriff’s office allege the Morgantown pair worked together to take money from an 84-year-old man shortly after the 2018 Christmas holiday.
News release:
“Leek and Johnson allegedly acted jointly in exploiting an elderly man out of an undisclosed amount of money days after the 2018 Christmas holiday.”
The investigation into the crime began on Dec. 28, 2018, the news release states. Johnson was arrested on January 3 and Leek was arrested a few days later on January 5.
Both woman are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.
